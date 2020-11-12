Argentinian laboratory Mabxience will produce between 150 and 250 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, Argentinian businessman Hugo Sigman, a Mabxcience stakeholder, said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Argentinian laboratory Mabxience will produce between 150 and 250 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, Argentinian businessman Hugo Sigman, a Mabxcience stakeholder, said.

"AstraZeneca has ordered us 150 million doses minimum and 250 million doses maximum," Sigman said on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The order will depend on the clinical trials that give positive results and the vaccine's approval by the corresponding regulatory agencies, including Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, food and Medical Technology.

The Argentinian laboratory intends to produce the active ingredient of the vaccine that will be further sent to Mexico, where the Liomont laboratory will be responsible for its package.

AstraZeneca will distribute the vaccine from Mexico to all Latin American countries except Brazil, which has a separate agreement.

According to Sigman, the price will be four Dollars that are substantially lower than the vaccine price of other companies.

Earlier in November, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview with Sputnik that the government will receive 10 million doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine by December and will buy 15 million doses more in January.