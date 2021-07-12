Argentina to Purchase 20 Million Doses of Moderna Vaccine Against COVID19 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Argentina's government says it is purchasing 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus, with the first deliveries expected next year.

The government said on Sunday that the health ministry had signed a relevant agreement on the delivery of the vaccine doses with Moderna Inc.

The deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Argentina became the first Latin American country to both authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and proceed to local production. The country also uses the AstraZeneca and Sonopharm vaccines.

So far, more than 19 million people in Argentina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while more than 5 million have gotten both shots.