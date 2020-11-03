Argentina to Receive 25Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Argentina will receive 25 million doses of Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in December and January, President Alberto Fernandez said in an interview with Sputnik.

"They will be able to provide us with 10 million doses, we will be able to have them in December, and in early January we could receive, as I was told, another 15 million doses," he said.