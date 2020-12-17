Argentina to Receive 600,000 Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Doses on December 23 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Argentina will receive first doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on December 23, Argentinian TN channel reported, citing governmental sources.

As the media reports, the plane of Aerolineas Argentinas flag carrier will go on Monday to Moscow and return on Wednesday with 600,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Argentine Aviation Technical Personnel Association is reportedly modifying Airbus A330 200 to equip the plane with a refrigeration system to be able to transfer the Russian vaccine.

Earlier, authorities in Argentina sent an advance group of experts who have been learning details concerning the Sputnik V vaccine since Sunday.

Last week Argentine President Alberto Fernandez signed a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The country has set a goal to immunize 10 million people between January and February of 2021.