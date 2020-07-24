UrduPoint.com
Argentina To Resume Hearings In Vice President Corruption Case On August 3 - Source

Fri 24th July 2020

Argentina to Resume Hearings in Vice President Corruption Case on August 3 - Source

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Hearings in the corruption case involving Argentina's former president and incumbent vice president, Cristina Kirchner, will resume on August 3, a source in the Argentinian judiciary told Sputnik on Friday.

"On August 3, the hearings in Cristina Fernandez Kirchner's case will resume," the source said.

The hearings are expected to be held in a semi-virtual format where part of people, including judges, will be present in the courtroom, while the rest will join in via video conferencing.

Kirchner and 12 other people, including her relatives and government officials, have been implicated in collusion and laundering of money, solicited from 2007-2015 during her presidential term via Argentinian businessman Lazaro Baez. The hearings began last May, but were suspended in March of this year due to COVID-19.

As Argentina is easing off the lockdown in Buenos Aires, judicial authorities begin to resume operations.

