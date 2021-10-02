UrduPoint.com

Argentina To Start COVID-19 Vaccination Of Children Aged 3-11 Until End Of 2021 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:20 AM

Argentina to Start COVID-19 Vaccination of Children Aged 3-11 Until End of 2021 - Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The Argentine National Administration of Drugs, food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) has authorized the use of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 for children aged 3-11 years, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said, adding that the campaign will start until the end of the year.

"ANMAT has confirmed that we can use Sinopharm (vaccine) for children aged 3-11 years ... Argentina will finish 2021 with the full coverage and protection of people aged over 3 years," Vizzotti said at a press conference on late Friday.

The minister added that there were from 5.5 to 6 million children of this age in Argentina.

Argentina has confirmed more than 5.25 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 115,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Technology Drugs China Argentina From Million

Recent Stories

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

5 hours ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

6 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

6 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

6 hours ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

6 hours ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.