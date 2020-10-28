UrduPoint.com
Argentina To Test If Spain's Tuberculosis Vaccine Protects Against COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:53 PM

Argentina to Test If Spain's Tuberculosis Vaccine Protects Against COVID-19 - Reports

Spain's tuberculosis vaccine will be tested for protecting against the novel coronavirus during clinical trials in Argentina, the Efe news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Spain's tuberculosis vaccine will be tested for protecting against the novel coronavirus during clinical trials in Argentina, the Efe news agency reported.

The RUTI vaccine, developed by a researcher from Catalonia's Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, is produced by Spanish pharmaceutical company Archivel Farma.

According to the firm, the vaccine, which was originally developed against tuberculosis, is effective against other viral infections, including the coronavirus.

The trained immunity-based vaccine has already reportedly received a greenlight from Argentina's National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices for nine-month double-blind, placebo-controlled trials to determine its effectiveness in preventing medical personnel from being infected with the coronavirus and reducing mortality.

The vaccine will be tested on 369 health care workers from medical centers across Argentina.

