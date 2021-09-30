Argentina has not yet received a response from Moscow to its request for support in restructuring the debt owed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ambassador Eduardo Zuain said in an interview with Sputnik

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez asked Russian President Vladimir Putin in February for support in debt restructuring.

"As far as I know, no. Our representative to the IMF is dealing with the issue. Historically, Russia has supported Argentina in the IMF, and I have no reason to think this will change. We hope we can count on Russia's support," Zuain said.