Argentina Wants to Build Ice-Class Vessel, Partnership With Russia Possible - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Argentina plans to build an ice-class vessel, for this it is possible to cooperate with other countries, including Russia, Defense Minister Agustin Rossi said.

"We will build an ice-class vessel. We bought and almost paid for the project.

We will build it in Argentina - on our own or with someone else," the minister said at a solemn event dedicated to Antarctica Day.

He later explained to reporters that it could be about cooperation with Russia.

"Yes, this is one of the possibilities," Rossi said when asked about cooperation with Russia on the vessel construction.

"We want to cooperate with absolutely all countries, and we certainly have very close relations with Russia. We are ready to consider all the possibilities," he said.