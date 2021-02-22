Argentina Wants to Buy More Mi-171E Helicopters From Russia - Russian Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Argentina is mulling purchasing additional Mi-171E helicopters from Russia, Ambassador in Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

From February 17-19, Buenos Aires hosted a meeting of the Russian-Argentine intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation.

"Now, during the meeting, the Argentines confirmed that they are very interested in this machine [Mi-171E] and would be ready to consider the possibility of purchasing additional helicopters when the financial situation allows," the ambassador said.

At the moment, the Latin American country has two Mi-171E helicopters, which are involved in its Antarctica program.

Mi-171E is a Russian transport helicopter. With the maximum takeoff weight of 13 tonnes, it can reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h (155 m/h) and make flights to a distance up to 650 kilometers. It can also operate in temperatures ranging between +50 and -50 degrees Celsius (between 122 and -58 degrees Fahrenheit).