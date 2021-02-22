UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Wants To Buy More Mi-171E Helicopters From Russia - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Argentina Wants to Buy More Mi-171E Helicopters From Russia - Russian Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Argentina is mulling purchasing additional Mi-171E helicopters from Russia, Ambassador in Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

From February 17-19, Buenos Aires hosted a meeting of the Russian-Argentine intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation.

"Now, during the meeting, the Argentines confirmed that they are very interested in this machine [Mi-171E] and would be ready to consider the possibility of purchasing additional helicopters when the financial situation allows," the ambassador said.

At the moment, the Latin American country has two Mi-171E helicopters, which are involved in its Antarctica program.

Mi-171E is a Russian transport helicopter. With the maximum takeoff weight of 13 tonnes, it can reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h (155 m/h) and make flights to a distance up to 650 kilometers. It can also operate in temperatures ranging between +50 and -50 degrees Celsius (between 122 and -58 degrees Fahrenheit).

Related Topics

Russia Buenos Aires Argentina February From Weight

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

8 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

8 minutes ago

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

8 minutes ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

9 minutes ago

3,451 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in pa ..

9 minutes ago

Central Punjab vie to defend U16 One-Day title aga ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.