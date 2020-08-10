UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's Ambassador Says Optimistic About Buenos Aires Complying With Debt Deal

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Argentina's Ambassador Says Optimistic About Buenos Aires Complying With Debt Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio has told Sputnik in an interview that he is optimistic about Buenos Aires complying with a new deal restricting its bond debt amid an economic recession in the country.

Earlier in the week, the Argentine Economy Ministry said that it had reached an agreement with key private creditors on restructuring its $65 billion debt, which would help prevent a default.

"I am very optimistic because the president [Alberto Fernandez] and the government had a very good deal in spite of all what was going on in Argentina and the world. That, I think, makes the deal much more interesting and important because we are in the midst of the worst the crisis we all went through," Lagorio.

Argentina is willing to pay its debt in a manner most sustainable for its economy, the ambassador noted.

"The philosophy underlining this negotiation is not that we cannot pay, but we want to pay in a sustainable manner. There is a different paradigm. Not that we do not want to pay or we cannot pay. We want to pay, but when we can pay," Lagorio added.

Argentina has always been a default-prone country having suffered a major default in 2001 and a minor in 2014. Over recent years, Buenos Aires was also rocked by a Currency crisis and economic depression. After failing to find common ground with private bondholders, which include US investment management giant BlackRock, the Argentinian government in April laid out a proposal to restructure its debt. The talks were dragging on for months before the sides managed to reach an agreement.

Related Topics

World Russia Buenos Aires Argentina April All Government Agreement Billion Depression

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

13 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

13 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

13 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.