Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Argentina's self-styled "anarcho-capitalist" leader, Javier Milei, will address the global elite in Davos on Wednesday as the eccentric libertarian seeks to restore confidence in his country's economy in his first trip abroad as president.

Milei will take the spotlight at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort after launching a series of drastic reforms in inflation-hit Argentina following his shock election victory last month.

The 53-year-old Argentine leader gave a brief preview of his speech on Tuesday during his flight to Europe on a commercial plane, which he took as part of his image of austerity.

"I come to plant the seeds of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the socialist agenda 2030, which will only bring misery to the world," he said in a video posted by Argentine news outlet Infobae and which he retweeted.

He did not elaborate but many on the far-right believe the United Nations' 2030 agenda for sustainable development is an anti-poverty scheme that aims to curb individual liberties.

Milei, who has drawn comparisons to former US president Donald Trump, said he would tell Davos that "freedom is the key to prosperity".

His views on some issues might clash with those defended at the WEF. He denies, for example, that humans are responsible for climate change.

But the ultra-liberal economist said he had received more than 60 requests for face-to-face meetings in Davos.

"I can't physically respond to such demand," Milei said.

But he has pencilled in a meeting with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Argentina owes $44 billion to the IMF, which has welcomed Milei's decision to eliminate price controls on some goods that were introduced by the previous government.

The aim of his meeting is to "continue to make it very clear our conviction to change course".

Georgieva said at a Bloomberg event in Davos on Tuesday that the Argentine government was making progress as it was moving "very aggressively" to address the country's "shortcomings".