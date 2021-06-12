UrduPoint.com
Argentina's Buenos Aires Eases COVID-19 Measures as Number of Cases Drops - Mayor

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, on Saturday relaxed the COVID-19 restriction measures amid a decline in the number of cases, Mayor Horacio Larreta said.

According to Larreta, the average number of infections per day has dropped from 2,600 to 1,600, while intensive care wards are filled by 71%.

Up until June 12, Buenos Aires had a movement ban from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.

"Now, based on the data on the current epidemiological situation and on the efforts that we have made as a society, today we can take a small step forward .

.. That is why some activities will be restricted from 11.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. ... From June 12, bars and restaurants will be open until 11.00 p.m, but only with outdoor tables," the mayor told reporters.

Shopping centers will reopen on Monday with a maximum capacity of one person for every 15 square meters. On Friday, cinemas, theaters and other cultural facilities will start operating at a maximum load of 30%.

