UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's Capital Begins Trial Of Mixing Sputnik V With Other Vaccines - City Minister

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:49 AM

Argentina's Capital Begins Trial of Mixing Sputnik V With Other Vaccines - City Minister

Buenos Aires Health Minister Fernan Quiros announced on Friday the start of clinical studies on the combination of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with other vaccines

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Buenos Aires Health Minister Fernan Quiros announced on Friday the start of clinical studies on the combination of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with other vaccines.

"We decided to launch a city-level study into vaccine combinations. It means that those who got their first dose of Sputnik V provided they are aged at least 21 and got the shot at least 30 ago can volunteer and receive as their second shot either another Sputnik V dose or the AstraZeneca vaccine or Sinopharm," Quiros told reporters.

Participants will have to take a blood test before and after vaccination. They will be under observation for four weeks afterwards so that doctors can detect side effects and assess immune response.

In March, the Argentine authorities decided to postpone the injection of second doses in order to provide more people with at least one dose as the country was struggling with a spike of fatal cases.

The pause in the procurement of second doses of Sputnik V has caused shortage of the vaccine in Argentina.

Related Topics

Shortage Russia Buenos Aires Argentina March Blood

Recent Stories

Ukraine Has Not Received Official Note on Closure ..

53 seconds ago

Trudeau to Convene Incident Response Group After B ..

56 seconds ago

S.Africa's Zuma mounts last-ditch legal fight agai ..

57 seconds ago

Pakistan Army to modernize Infantry for coping fut ..

5 minutes ago

Mohoric wins pulsating Tour de France stage as Rog ..

5 minutes ago

Complete Afghan withdrawal looms as last US troops ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.