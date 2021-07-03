Buenos Aires Health Minister Fernan Quiros announced on Friday the start of clinical studies on the combination of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with other vaccines

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Buenos Aires Health Minister Fernan Quiros announced on Friday the start of clinical studies on the combination of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with other vaccines.

"We decided to launch a city-level study into vaccine combinations. It means that those who got their first dose of Sputnik V provided they are aged at least 21 and got the shot at least 30 ago can volunteer and receive as their second shot either another Sputnik V dose or the AstraZeneca vaccine or Sinopharm," Quiros told reporters.

Participants will have to take a blood test before and after vaccination. They will be under observation for four weeks afterwards so that doctors can detect side effects and assess immune response.

In March, the Argentine authorities decided to postpone the injection of second doses in order to provide more people with at least one dose as the country was struggling with a spike of fatal cases.

The pause in the procurement of second doses of Sputnik V has caused shortage of the vaccine in Argentina.