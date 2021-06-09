UrduPoint.com
Argentina's Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 4 Million - Health Ministry

Wed 09th June 2021

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The number of COVID-19 cases in Argentina has topped 4 million people, the country's Health Ministry said.

The case tally increased over the past day by 31,137 to 4,008,771, the ministry said.

The coronavirus death toll rose by 722 to 82,667.

A total of 3,585,811 people have recovered.

There are 7,794 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

