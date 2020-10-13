UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 900,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:10 AM

Argentina's Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 900,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past day to 903,730, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Overall, 24,186 people have died from COVID-19 in the country, with 318 patients having passed away in the past 24 hours.

On the national level, intensive care units are 64.3 percent occupied with patients.

 The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,074,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 37.4 million.

Related Topics

World Died Argentina March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates â€˜Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

7 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

7 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

8 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

8 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

8 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.