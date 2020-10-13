BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Argentina has risen by 9,524 over the past day to 903,730, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Overall, 24,186 people have died from COVID-19 in the country, with 318 patients having passed away in the past 24 hours.

On the national level, intensive care units are 64.3 percent occupied with patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 1,074,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 37.4 million.