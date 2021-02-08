(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Argentina on Monday reported 3,658 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its national tally to 1,980,347, said the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said 61 more patients died of the disease, raising the nationwide death toll to 49,171.

A total of 1,778,965 patients have recovered so far, while 152,211 cases remain active.

Buenos Aires Province, with 826,481 cases or 41.7 percent of the national total, remains to be the most infected region.