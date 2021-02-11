UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's COVID-19 Cases Top 2 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:46 PM

Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 2 mln

Argentina registered 7,739 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 2,001,034, the health ministry said

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Argentina registered 7,739 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 2,001,034, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 109 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 49,674.

A total of 1,798,120 patients have recovered so far, while 153,240 cases remain active.

Having registered a total of 835,204 cases since the pandemic broke out in March last year, the province of Buenos Aires remains the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

Argentina has extended its social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until Feb. 28.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Argentina March From

Recent Stories

&#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; programme launched ..

4 minutes ago

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi hosts &#039;Manifold& ..

19 minutes ago

ECP issues schedule for Senate elections, nominati ..

3 minutes ago

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles profit

3 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Says Iran's Start of Uranium Meta ..

3 minutes ago

Russian-European Mars Orbiter Detects Hydrogen Chl ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.