Argentina's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 40,000 - Health Ministry

Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:10 AM

Argentina's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 40,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Argentina has topped 40,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, 121 new deaths have been registered.

So far, 40,009 people have died," the ministry said.

A total of 3,610 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past day.

The country's overall coronavirus case tally stands at 1,469,919, with 1,305,587 recoveries.

