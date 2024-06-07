(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Argentine President Javier Milei said on Thursday that his country's economic activity "has already begun to rebound."

Speaking at the 2024 edition of Agroactiva, an agricultural expo in the city of Armstrong, in central Santa Fe province, Milei railed against lawmakers promoting laws that would "undermine the backbone of the economic program."

The inflation rate in Argentina slowed for a fourth successive month in April to 8.8 percent but still reached 289.4 percent year-on-year, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported.

Economic activity fell 8.4 percent in March from a year earlier and shrank 5.3 percent in the first quarter, according to recent data from INDEC.

"The most interesting thing .

.. is that not only is inflation going down, (but) economic activity has begun to rebound," said Milei.

He listed some of the key austerity measures his administration has adopted since coming to power in December to slash public spending.

"We cut the number of ministries by half, we eliminated public works, we practically eliminated discretionary transfers (of resources) to provinces and we took on a program to rationalize social spending like never before," he said.

"The economy has a lot of room to grow just because of the destruction of capital that took place. That is what is going to explain how the economy is going to begin to rebound and grow in the short term," he added.

Milei recently said certain economic sectors are expanding, including mining, oil, gas and agriculture.