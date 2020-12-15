(@FahadShabbir)

Members of the Southern Common Market should deepen integration to create jobs and increase productivity to mitigate the pandemic impact, Argentinian Economy Minister Martin Guzman said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Members of the Southern Common Market should deepen integration to create jobs and increase productivity to mitigate the pandemic impact, Argentinian Economy Minister Martin Guzman said.

"As a regional bloc we must deepen relations with the rest of the world, but we must think of the integration more as means than as an end in itself," Guzman said at the meeting of economy ministers and central bank presidents of the MERCOSUR on Monday.

The minister added that the integration should pursue three goals: job creation, productivity increase and export promotion.

According to Guzman, the post-pandemic agenda of the bloc should focus on the economic growth with social equality and inclusion through a model that allows to export more goods and services with added value.

The meeting of economy ministers and central bank presidents of the MERCOSUR was held on Monday in a virtual format under Uruguay's chairmanship. The agenda addresses the issue of the macroeconomic situation of member countries and policy adoption to mitigate socio-economic consequences caused by the pandemic.