UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's Fernandez Decides Not To Take Remaining $12Bln Of IMF Aid Package

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:20 AM

Argentina's Fernandez Decides Not to Take Remaining $12Bln of IMF Aid Package

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez said that he did not intend to use the $12 billion that remained as part of the aid package the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had extended the Latin American country last year.

The IMF approved a $50 billion standby loan to Argentina in late June 2018 and increased the size of the country's loan program to $56.3 billion in October of the same year. So far, the IMF has transferred $44 billion to Argentina.

"[The government] will sign a single agreement which will abolish the taking out of loans," Fernandez said in an interview with the Con Vos broadcaster.

Last week, Fernandez, who will assume office on December 10, stressed that although Argentina was going through "tough times," it was capable of coming up with a plan for solving problems and paying off its debt owed to the IMF and other lenders.

As Argentina is currently facing deepening economical crisis, with the national Currency and the stock exchanges weakening dramatically, the government has announced launching negotiations with the IMF on reviewing the schedule of debt settlement.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Same Argentina June October December 2018 Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre expands n ..

2 hours ago

More than $500 bn a year needed to ensure basic le ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Zambian President

4 hours ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Created Due to Ast ..

4 hours ago

World MotoGP champion Marquez to have shoulder sur ..

4 hours ago

Spanish police make nine fresh arrests in match-fi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.