Argentina's Fernandez Thanks Putin For Supply Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Argentina's Fernandez Thanks Putin for Supply of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus to the Latin American country.

Earlier in the day, a plane with the first 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V landed in Argentina. The vaccination will start next week. Medical personnel will be the first to get vaccinated. After more doses of the vaccine are delivered to Argentina, senior citizens and members of law enforcement agencies will get vaccinated.

"Argentina now has the COVID-19 vaccine. Our sincere gratitude to president Vladimir Putin for the vaccine and the position they have shown in relation to our country," Fernandez wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Argentina became the first Latin American country to officially register Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, authorizing its emergency use. Under the December 10 agreement, Russia is set to deliver 10 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to the Latin American country.

