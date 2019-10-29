Argentina's Rafael Grossi was elected on Tuesday to head the UN's nuclear watchdog, which is tasked in particular with monitoring the implementation of the increasingly shaky Iran nuclear deal

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Argentina's Rafael Grossi was elected on Tuesday to head the UN's nuclear watchdog, which is tasked in particular with monitoring the implementation of the increasingly shaky Iran nuclear deal.

"With Rafael Grossi securing a qualified majority in the board of governors, IAEA has taken a decisive step towards electing its director general," Xavier Sticker, the French ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna, said on Twitter.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hadbeen trying to find a new head following the death of Yukiya Amano in July.