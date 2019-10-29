UrduPoint.com
Argentina's Grossi Selected As New Director General Of IAEA - Russian Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Argentina's Grossi Selected As New Director General of IAEA - Russian Representative

The IAEA Board of Governors has selected Argentina's Permanent Representative in Vienna Rafael Grossi for the position of the IAEA's new director general, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The IAEA board of Governors has selected Argentina's Permanent Representative in Vienna Rafael Grossi for the position of the IAEA's new director general, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Tuesday.

"The #IAEA Board of Governors selected Argentinian candidate R. Grossi for the position of IAEA Director General," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

