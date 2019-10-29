Argentina's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Rafael Grossi, will be appointed as the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by the IAEA Board of Governors by the end of the month, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday

The IAEA Board of Governors elected Grossi for the position earlier in the day.

"In all likelihood, the Board of Governors will hold a meeting for appointing [Grossi] this week .

.. As I see it, [the matter] will be closed by the end of October," Ulyanov said.

"Grossi was elected with a great result: 24 votes in his favor, while he needed 23 votes to win," Ulyanov specified.

Since IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano passed away on July 22 at the age of 72, Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta is serving as the acting head of the agency. The new director general of the IAEA will have to assume office no later that January 1, 2020.