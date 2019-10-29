UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's Grossi To Be Appointed As IAEA Head By October End - Russia's Envoy In Vienna

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Argentina's Grossi to Be Appointed as IAEA Head by October End - Russia's Envoy in Vienna

Argentina's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Rafael Grossi, will be appointed as the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by the IAEA Board of Governors by the end of the month, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Argentina's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Rafael Grossi, will be appointed as the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by the IAEA board of Governors by the end of the month, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The IAEA Board of Governors elected Grossi for the position earlier in the day.

"In all likelihood, the Board of Governors will hold a meeting for appointing [Grossi] this week .

.. As I see it, [the matter] will be closed by the end of October," Ulyanov said.

"Grossi was elected with a great result: 24 votes in his favor, while he needed 23 votes to win," Ulyanov specified.

Since IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano passed away on July 22 at the age of 72, Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta is serving as the acting head of the agency. The new director general of the IAEA will have to assume office no later that January 1, 2020.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Argentina January July October 2020 All

Recent Stories

2 inches snowfall recorded in Astore; mercury drop ..

1 minute ago

UK set for third election in four years to try to ..

1 minute ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes lower ..

1 minute ago

Deadline for vehicle token tax extended till Novem ..

1 minute ago

PML-N workers celebrate Nawaz Sharif's release on ..

16 minutes ago

Lebanon faces serious health challenges amid prote ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.