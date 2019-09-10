(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Rafael Grossi, the Argentine Ambassador to Vienna and one of the four candidates for the position of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general, shared with Sputnik his hope that the agency would play a role in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at some point once North Korea agrees to it.

Grossi is visiting Russia in bid to obtain the country's support for his candidacy for the top position in the UN nuclear watchdog. Earlier in the day, he met with the Russian Foreign Ministry officials.

"Perhaps, the other one [challenge] is the situation in North Korea, which has also been part of the remit of the Agency... We are hopeful that once a political settlement or agreement is reached with this country, the Agency will also have a role to play there," Grossi said.

North Korea ceased cooperation with the agency in 2009. IAEA has since repeatedly expressed readiness to return should Pyongyang agree and monitored its nuclear activities via open-source data and satellite imagery.