Argentina's Interior Minister Announces His Intention To Run For President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Argentina's Interior Minister Announces His Intention to Run for President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Argentine Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro, a member of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's inner circle, on Thursday announced his intention to run for president in the 2023 general election.

"I deeply love my country ...

We will restore hope and pride in being Argentinian. I want to be your president, the president of all Argentine families," de Pedro tweeted.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Argentina on October 22, 2023, to elect the president, members of the national congress and the governors of most provinces, with the primaries taking place as early as August 13.

