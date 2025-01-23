Argentina's Milei Defends Musk's 'innocent' Hand Salute
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Davos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Argentina's President Javier Milei defended on Thursday the "innocent" hand salute made by US billionaire Elon Musk this week, as he slammed "woke ideology" in a fiery speech to the World Economic Forum.
Musk caused a stir this week by making hand gestures at an inauguration event for US President Donald Trump that drew comparisons to the Nazi salute.
Milei told the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, that his "dear friend Musk" has been "unfairly vilified by wokeism in recent hours for an innocent gesture that only means... his gratitude to the people".
The libertarian leader praised Musk and other likeminded leaders such as Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.
"Slowly an international alliance has been formed of all those nations that want to be free and that believe in the ideas of freedom," he said.
Milei then turned his sights on the WEF itself.
"I must say, forums like this one have been protagonists and promoters of the sinister agenda of 'wokeism' that is doing so much harm to the West," Milei told the audience of global business and political A-listers.
He said "the mental virus of woke ideology" was "the great epidemic of our time that must be cured. It is the cancer that must be removed".
