Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Argentine president-elect Javier Milei received a new round of congratulatory phone calls on Wednesday, including from US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he offered to host a Latin American summit.

The calls come three days after the self-described "anarcho-capitalist" won a resounding election victory in South America's second biggest economy, which is suffering through a bout of extreme inflation.

The 53-year-old economist and libertarian outsider, who vowed during the campaign to scrap multiple government agencies among other major reforms, trounced Argentina's long-dominant Peronist coalition on Sunday.

Milei has also vowed to ditch the peso for the US dollar and shut down the central bank -- which he accused of rampant money printing to finance government overspending -- in a bid to halt inflation.

Biden "applauded the conduct of the election as a testament to the strength of Argentina's democratic institutions," a White House readout of the call said.