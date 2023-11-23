Open Menu

Argentina's Milei Receives Congratulatory Calls From Biden, Others

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Argentine president-elect Javier Milei received a new round of congratulatory phone calls on Wednesday, including from US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he offered to host a Latin American summit

The calls come three days after the self-described "anarcho-capitalist" won a resounding election victory in South America's second biggest economy, which is suffering through a bout of extreme inflation.

The 53-year-old economist and libertarian outsider, who vowed during the campaign to scrap multiple government agencies among other major reforms, trounced Argentina's long-dominant Peronist coalition on Sunday.

Milei has also vowed to ditch the peso for the US dollar and shut down the central bank -- which he accused of rampant money printing to finance government overspending -- in a bid to halt inflation.

Biden "applauded the conduct of the election as a testament to the strength of Argentina's democratic institutions," a White House readout of the call said.

