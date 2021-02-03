UrduPoint.com
Argentina's President Asks For Russia's Help Restructuring IMF Debt - Buenos Aires

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Argentinian presidential press service said on Tuesday that President Alberto Fernandez asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's assistance in restructuring Argentina's debt before the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Fernandez and Putin spoke on the phone earlier in the day.

Aside from the negotiations with the IMF, the call was focused on COVID-19 and Russia's provision of vaccines to Argentina.

"The Argentinian president told Putin that the country was underway renegotiating the conditions of an agreement with the IMF and asked for Russia's support of Argentina's proposal," the press release read.

IMF sent several delegations to Argentina throughout last year. Following the latest visit in November, the organization said it began shaping the support package for the Latin American country in consultations with local authorities.

