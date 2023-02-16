(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday swore in Agustin Rossi, a former head of the Federal Intelligence Agency of Argentina, as the new Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was broadcast on the government's social media.

Rossi succeeded Juan Manzur, who will travel to the province of Tucuman to prepare for participation in local elections.

Rossi also served two terms as a defense minister of Argentina from 2013-2015 and 2019-2021.