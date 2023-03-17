(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has been injected with painkillers after suffering acute back pain and being diagnosed with a lumbar hernia, the president's medic team said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Fernandez was taken to a hospital due to acute back pain. The president's doctors later said Fernandez was found to have a hernia in the lumbar spine after a medical examination and prescribed the president appropriate treatment and rest.

"Please be informed that the president has undergone epidural blockade because of a herniated disc in his lumbar.

The president has already left for his residence, where he will remain under appropriate supervision (of doctors)," the president's doctors said in a statement.

This was not the first incident related to the well-being of the president. Fernandez felt unwell at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali in November 2022, when he experienced low blood pressure and dizziness before his speech at the G20 summit opening.