Argentina's Richmond Lab To Launch Plant For Producing Sputnik V From Scratch In One Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Argentina's manufacturer of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Richmond laboratory, will launch a new plant in a year for producing the Russian vaccine from scratch, laboratory CEO Marcelo Figueiras said in an interview with Sputnik.

As of now, the active ingredient for production is supplied from Russia.

"We raised $85 million (in the market) to build a new vaccine production plant. We intend to carry our the entire Sputnik V production cycle there," Figueiras said.

The new plant will also be equipped to produce RNA vaccines. The construction will cost $65 million, the rest of the raised funds will be invested in certification and clinical trials.

"The plant should be operational already in a year," Figueiras added, noting that construction is underway.

The Richmond laboratory chief plans to discuss the new plant and a potential long-term deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund during his visit to Moscow in early October.

