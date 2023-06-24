(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa has been nominated as the presidential candidate of the ruling coalition Union por la Patria for the elections scheduled for October 22, the coalition said.

"Our candidate for president will be Sergio Massa and Agustin Rossi will accompany him as a candidate for vice president," the ruling coalition said in a Friday statement.

Earlier this week, Argentine Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro announced his intention to run for president in the upcoming general election.

Argentinians will go to the polls on October 22, 2023, to elect the president, members of the national congress and governors of most of the country's provinces, with the primaries scheduled for mid-August.