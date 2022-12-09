BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has contracted coronavirus, the TN broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Kirchner is feeling well.

On Tuesday, a court sentenced Kirchner to six years in prison and banned her from holding public office for life in a corruption case.

However, the vice president is still at large and can appeal.

Earlier, the presidents of Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina itself spoke out in support of Kirchner.