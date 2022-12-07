UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Vice President Kirchner Says Will Not Run For Country's President In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Argentina's Vice President Kirchner Says Will Not Run for Country's President in 2023

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Argentine Vice President Christina de Kirchner, sentenced to six years in prison and deprived of the right to hold public office, said on Tuesday that she will not run in the country's presidential election in 2023.

Earlier in the day, the court of the first instance sentenced Kirchner in the case of corruption to six years in prison and deprived her of the right to hold public office for life. Argentine criminal defense lawyer Flavio Andres Garisoine told Sputnik that Kirchner could run for president despite the verdict as it is not final yet, and she has the right to appeal it.

The consideration of Kirchner's appeal would take years, the lawyer said, adding that she would not be taken into custody immediately.

"I will not be a candidate. The good news... On December 10, 2023, I will no longer be the vice president, so you can order that I be sent to prison... I will not be a candidate for any post: neither for the president's post nor a senator's post," Kirchner said in her address to the prosecution.

Related Topics

Election Corruption December Criminals Post Court

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

3 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

3 hours ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

3 hours ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

3 hours ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

3 hours ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.