BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Argentine Vice President Christina de Kirchner, sentenced to six years in prison and deprived of the right to hold public office, said on Tuesday that she will not run in the country's presidential election in 2023.

Earlier in the day, the court of the first instance sentenced Kirchner in the case of corruption to six years in prison and deprived her of the right to hold public office for life. Argentine criminal defense lawyer Flavio Andres Garisoine told Sputnik that Kirchner could run for president despite the verdict as it is not final yet, and she has the right to appeal it.

The consideration of Kirchner's appeal would take years, the lawyer said, adding that she would not be taken into custody immediately.

"I will not be a candidate. The good news... On December 10, 2023, I will no longer be the vice president, so you can order that I be sent to prison... I will not be a candidate for any post: neither for the president's post nor a senator's post," Kirchner said in her address to the prosecution.