UrduPoint.com

Argentina's Vice President Makes First Statement About Assassination Attempt

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Argentina's Vice President Makes First Statement About Assassination Attempt

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Thursday made the first public statement about the assassination attempt on her and thanked God for staying alive.

"I am alive thanks to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary... Pope Francis called me, we spoke on the phone. He told me that acts of hatred and cruelty are always preceded by words and expressions of hatred, then aggression grows and grows and outgrows...," Kirchner stopped her speech, adding that she didn't want to talk about that day anymore. She said these words at a meeting with priests.

On September 1, Argentine police detained a 35-year-old Buenos Aires resident for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home. According to local media reports, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.

The assailant, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, who is a Brazilian citizen, has refused to testify. He reportedly had a bruise under his eye when he appeared in front of the judge.

Asked about what happened, Montiel said he was beaten by Kirchner supporters during his arrest.

The attacker could face between 15 and 30 years in prison, a lawyer has told Sputnik, specifying that Montiel can ask for deportation to his homeland after serving half the term. If he goes back to Brazil, the Argentine authorities are likely to ban him from returning to Argentina for the rest of his life.

Thousands of people gathered for a demonstration in Buenos Aires on September 2 to express support for Kirchner. September 2 was declared a national day off by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

On August 22, a Federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, a former president, should be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations.

Kirchner is accused of abusing her authority during her presidency in 2007-2015, to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, a businessman and an alleged close friend, who owns a construction company.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Police Company Buenos Aires Mary Argentina Brazil August September God Media From

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

4 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

4 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

4 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

4 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

4 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.