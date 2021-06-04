ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Argentine Ambassador to Russia Eduardo Zuain has confirmed to Sputnik that the Latin American nation is going to launch the mass production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in July.

In April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that it, together with partners, implemented the technology transfer to Argentina's Richmond laboratory. The first batch was delivered to the Gamaleya institute to control the quality of the vaccine, and last week, the Russian research center confirmed the good quality of the drug produced in the Latin American nation.

"Yes, we maintain such plans," the ambassador said on late Thursday, answering the question of whether Argentina was going to start the manufacture of Sputnik V in July.

Argentina became the first Latin American country both to authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and to start local production. In April, it announced its plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russia's drug monthly and expects to bring yearly production to 500 million doses.