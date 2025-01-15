Open Menu

Argentine Annual Inflation Plummets, In Boost For Milei

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Argentine annual inflation plummets, in boost for Milei

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Argentina's annual inflation rate fell to 117.8% in 2024, down nearly 94 points in the year since budget-slashing President Javier Milei took power, the national statistics agency said Tuesday.

Inflation, the perennial bugbear of South America's second-biggest economy, stood at 2.7 percent in December, up slightly from 2.4 percent a month earlier.

But it was the third straight month in which prices rose by less than 3 percent, the INDEC statistics institute said.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo attributed the rise in prices to "seasonal" factors, linked to the end-of-year holidays and the southern hemisphere's summer holidays.

Writing on X, he said the figures nonetheless showed "the continuity of the disinflation process."

In November, inflation fell to its lowest level in over four years.

A jubilant Milei at the time declared that fast-rising prices, a staple of life in Argentina for decades, would soon be "little more than a bad memory."

Related Topics

Holidays Argentina November December From

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

2 hours ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

2 hours ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

2 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

2 hours ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World