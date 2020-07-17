UrduPoint.com
Argentine Authorities Extend, Ease Off Coronavirus Lockdown In Buenos Aires Until August 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The coronavirus-related lockdown in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires and several provinces will be extended until August 2 but with certain abatement of restrictions on businesses and individuals, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.

Argentina imposed mandatory self-isolation on March 20, with the strictest set of measures put in Buenos Aires. In May, the authorities tested waters with loosening the lockdown, but as the number of new cases began crawling back up, restrictions were reimposed.

"In the period from July 18-August 2, we will strive to return to normal life in this different world ... If necessary, we will go back and toughen up [the quarantine]," Fernandez said in a statement.

According to the Argentine leader, the return to hard lockdown in Buenos Aires three weeks ago brought about good results, as the spread of the virus and hospital admissions both slowed down.

"These hard measures turned effective and enabled us to adjust the lockdown," Fernandez added.

The abatement of restrictions, as explained by the Argentine president, will include reopening of small shops and hairdressing services. Outdoor jogging will be allowed again, while children will have the opportunity to go out for walks more than twice a week, as was the case previously. Assembly in churches will also be allowed, but in groups not exceeding 10 people.

