Argentine Authorities Plan to Repeal Decree Authorizing Trash Import - Minister

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Argentine Environment Minister Juan Cabandie said in an interview with the Radio Nacional broadcaster that the government would repeal a decree authorizing trash imports that was adopted by the previous administration.

"The consequences of climate change are obvious. We must take care of the environment, as this is where we live ... This [importing trash] is disgraceful. It was a bad decision to authorize the trash import. There is no reason to import waste," Cabandie said, adding that the decree would be abolished in the coming days.

The measure was adopted in August by the government of then-President Mauricio Macri, whose term ended in December. It reclassified some materials designed for recycling as commodities instead of waste, thus easing the control of mixed and contaminated plastic scraps, which are difficult to process, and allowing the import of tonnes of plastic waste. In early November, social and environmental groups slammed the decree as illegal and raised concerns after Argentina agreed to replace China as the world's dumping ground for plastic waste.