UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Authorities To Ban Purchase, Possession Of Firearms For Citizens - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Argentine Authorities to Ban Purchase, Possession of Firearms for Citizens - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Argentine authorities intend to ban purchase and possession of firearms for citizens of the country, President Mauricio Macri said on Friday, a week before the presidential election.

"We will prohibit civilians from buying, importing, carrying, keeping in their homes, producing and using weapons.

They pose a danger to the families themselves, as well as to law enforcement service officers who daily face the mafia. We will remove weapons from the streets," Macri said on Twitter.

Currently, citizens can buy weapons capable of penetrating bulletproof vests and armored doors, which is beneficial only to mafia and criminals, he added.

Macri recalled that the regulations on the use of weapons by security forces had previously been updated and control over the storage and carrying of weapons by civilians had been strengthened.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Buy Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

6 minutes ago

UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus ..

20 seconds ago

UN Urges Lebanese Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

22 seconds ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum of Hazra ..

1 minute ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses to Review Ex ..

1 minute ago

SIDA's 3-day training programme for farmers conclu ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.