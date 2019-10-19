Argentine Authorities to Ban Purchase, Possession of Firearms for Citizens - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Argentine authorities intend to ban purchase and possession of firearms for citizens of the country, President Mauricio Macri said on Friday, a week before the presidential election.

"We will prohibit civilians from buying, importing, carrying, keeping in their homes, producing and using weapons.

They pose a danger to the families themselves, as well as to law enforcement service officers who daily face the mafia. We will remove weapons from the streets," Macri said on Twitter.

Currently, citizens can buy weapons capable of penetrating bulletproof vests and armored doors, which is beneficial only to mafia and criminals, he added.

Macri recalled that the regulations on the use of weapons by security forces had previously been updated and control over the storage and carrying of weapons by civilians had been strengthened.