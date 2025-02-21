Open Menu

Argentine Court Dismisses Charges Against 3 Accused In Death Of Singer Liam Payne

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Argentine court dismisses charges against 3 accused in death of singer Liam Payne

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An Argentine appeals court has dismissed involuntary homicide charges against three people accused in the death of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who plunged from a third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires last year, according to a ruling seen Thursday.

Two others accused of supplying drugs to the former boy band star were remanded in custody pending the start of their trial, according to the court decision dated Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Payne, 31, had consumed cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant before falling from the balcony of his hotel room last October.

The former One Direction singer-songwriter had spoken publicly about struggling with substance abuse and coping with achieving fame at an early age.

His death prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans, with gatherings of thousands of mourners around the world.

Charges were dropped against Payne's representative in Argentina, the manager of the hotel and the head of the hotel's reception.

But legal proceedings will continue against Ezequiel David Pereyra and Braian Nahuel Paiz -- both twenty-something employees of the Casa Sur Hotel -- for allegedly supplying the drugs.

One of the highest-grossing live acts in the world in the 2010s, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne enjoyed some solo success before his career stalled.

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

26 minutes ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

41 minutes ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

55 minutes ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

1 hour ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

3 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

3 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

4 hours ago
 UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

4 hours ago

More Stories From World