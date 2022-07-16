Argentine Court Drops Charges Against ex-President Macri in Submarine Sinking Case -Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) An Argentine court has acquitted former Argentine President Mauricio Macri of all charges in the submarine sinking case, a judiciary source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"(The court) dismissed charges against Mauricio Macri and others involved (in the case)," the source said.

The charges were dismissed based on the absence of corpus delicti.

The Argentine submarine ARA San Juan disappeared off the coast of Argentine while being on military drills in 2017. The submarine's crew, consisting of 44 people, reported a malfunction shortly before the disappearance. Navy officials later said that there had been an explosion on the submarine. The submarine's wreckage was found a year later.

Macri was accused of alleged surveillance of the families of the dead sailors during his administration. An Argentine court brought charges against Macri on December 1, 2021.