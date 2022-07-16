UrduPoint.com

Argentine Court Drops Charges Against Ex-President Macri In Submarine Sinking Case -Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Argentine Court Drops Charges Against ex-President Macri in Submarine Sinking Case -Source

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) An Argentine court has acquitted former Argentine President Mauricio Macri of all charges in the submarine sinking case, a judiciary source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"(The court) dismissed charges against Mauricio Macri and others involved (in the case)," the source said.

The charges were dismissed based on the absence of corpus delicti.

The Argentine submarine ARA San Juan disappeared off the coast of Argentine while being on military drills in 2017. The submarine's crew, consisting of 44 people, reported a malfunction shortly before the disappearance. Navy officials later said that there had been an explosion on the submarine. The submarine's wreckage was found a year later.

Macri was accused of alleged surveillance of the families of the dead sailors during his administration. An Argentine court brought charges against Macri on December 1, 2021.

Related Topics

Dead San Juan December 2017 All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

12 minutes ago
 US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

9 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

9 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

9 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.