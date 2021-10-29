UrduPoint.com

Argentine Court Granted Permission To Question Ex-President On Surveillance Case - Decree

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:40 AM

Argentine Court Granted Permission to Question Ex-President on Surveillance Case - Decree

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has relieved former leader Mauricio Macri from the duty to keep secret intelligence data so he can testify in court in the case of alleged espionage on the relatives of the sailors that died in the San Juan submarine incident.

"To relieve Mauricio Macri from the obligation to keep secret and confidential data," the presidential decree, obtained by Sputnik, reads.

The case against Macri was opened September last year over the surveillance that the country's intelligence agency allegedly conducted on the families of the dead sailors during his term. He was summoned by the court for testifying in early October, but the hearing had to be postponed twice to October 28 as Macri failed to attend.

On Thursday, Macri was also unable to testify in the case, as the court did not have permission to exempt the politician from keeping classified information. The permission was given by President Fernandez.

Communication with the San Juan submarine was lost on November 15, 2017, while its was en route from Ushuaia naval base to Mar del Plata. At the time of the last communication, the submarine reported an accident. There were 44 people on board, including the first female submariner in Argentina, Eliana Maria Kravchik. Naval officials reported a single explosion that may have caused the disappearance of the San Juan.

The submarine was discovered only a year later, exactly where the Argentine Naval specialists originally suggested its location might be.

Related Topics

Hearing Accident Dead Died Ushuaia San Juan Mar Del Plata Argentina May September October November 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

26 minutes ago
 FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, yo ..

FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, youth empowerment experience at ..

6 hours ago
 World Council of Muslim Communities, International ..

World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

7 hours ago
 Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahea ..

Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahead of Abu Dhabi clash

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration ..

Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration of the Women’s Pavilion

7 hours ago
 GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq T ..

GlobalFoundries makes its market debut on Nasdaq Thursday

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.