Argentine Court Opens Case Against Ex-Transport Minister Over State Contract Fraud

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Argentine Court Opens Case Against Ex-Transport Minister Over State Contract Fraud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Argentina's Federal Judge Rodolfo Canicoba Corral opened a case against former Transport Minister Guillermo Dietrich in connection with suspected violations when concluding state contracts, sources from the court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The news comes after the ex-official was questioned by the judge on Friday.

"[The Judge] indicted the former minister, Dietrich," sources said.

Dietrich, who served as the transport minister from 2015 to 2019, is being accused of fraudulent actions that caused damage to the state administration.

More Stories From World

