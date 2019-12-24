UrduPoint.com
Argentine Court Overturns Vice President Kirchner's Preventive Detention Order - Reports

Tue 24th December 2019 | 09:07 PM

An Argentine federal court has overturned a preventive detention order filed against former president and current vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner for her alleged role in signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran regarding the bombing of a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) An Argentine Federal court has overturned a preventive detention order filed against former president and current vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner for her alleged role in signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran regarding the bombing of a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, media reported on Tuesday.

According to Argentine newspaper La Nacion, which cited legal documents, the court ruled that the vice president would not impede the ongoing investigation and that the two-year term for valid arrest warrants had already passed.

Fernandez de Kirchner was first indicted and an arrest warrant for her issued on December 6, 2017, on charges of treason after her administration signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran to investigate the causes of a deadly bombing at a Jewish cultural center in the capital.

She was not immediately arrested as she had immunity as an elected senator.

Argentina has implicated a number of high-ranking Iranians in the bombing, which, with its death toll at 85, was the deadliest terrorist attack in the country's history. Representatives of Argentina's Jewish community fiercely opposed the Argentina-Iran memorandum, arguing that it would give the bombing's perpetrators impunity.

The Argentine vice-president has denied all charges of treason, the newspaper reported.

Fernandez de Kirchner was elected as vice president in October and took office two months later. She served as president from 2007 to 2015, but has been implicated in a number of corruption scandals that allegedly took place during her administration.

