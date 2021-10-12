Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russia This Week - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Argentine Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Tettamanti will visit Moscow on October 14 to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Argentina's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Yes, he will visit, he will be there on Thursday, October 14," a ministry spokesman said.

Tettamanti was Argentina's ambassador to Russia in 2014-2017.