Argentine Doctors Examining Patient With Suspected New Coronavirus - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Argentine doctors are examining a patient, who was hospitalized in Buenos Aires with symptoms similar to those of a new coronavirus, media reported.

The patient is a lawyer, who worked with Chinese citizens a week ago, the TN broadcaster reported on late Wednesday. He is currently in isolation, according to the media outlet.

The new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already killed over 490 people in China and left over 24,000 others infected. More than 170 cases of the disease have been confirmed outside China, with one of the infected persons having died. No cases of the illness have been registered in Argentina so far.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

